The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NHL Playoff Glance

May 13, 2019 11:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, April 14: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday, April 16: Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1

Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1

Monday, April 15: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 6, Toronto 4

Friday, April 19: Toronto 2, Boston 1

Sunday, April 21: Boston 4, Toronto 2

Tuesday, April 23: Boston 5, Toronto 1

Carolina 4, Washington 3

Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2

Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday, April 15: Carolina 5, Washington 0

Thursday, April 18: Carolina 2, Washington 1

Saturday, April 20: Washington 6, Carolina 0

Monday, April 22: Carolina 5, Washington 2

Wednesday, April 24: Carolina 4, Washington 3, 2OT

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 0

Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Monday, April 15: Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, April 17: Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Saturday, April 20: Dallas 5, Nashville 3

Monday, April 22: Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Thursday, April 18: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday, April 20: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, April 13: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Monday, April 15: Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Wednesday, April 17: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Colorado 5, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, April 14: Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Tuesday, April 16: Vegas 5, San Jose 0

Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Sunday, April 21: San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT

Tuesday, April 23: San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston 4, Columbus 2

Thursday, April 25: Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Saturday, April 27: Columbus 3, Boston 2, 2OT

Tuesday, April 30: Columbus 2, Boston 1

Thursday, May 2: Boston 4, Columbus 1

Saturday, May 4: Boston 4, Columbus 3

Monday, May 6: Boston 3, Columbus 0

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Friday, April 26: Carolina 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT

Sunday, April 28: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Wednesday, May 1: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Friday, May 3: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE
St. Louis 4, Dallas 3

Thursday, April 25: St. Louis 3, Dallas 2

Saturday, April 27: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Monday, April 29: St. Louis 4, Dallas 3

Wednesday, May 1: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Friday, May 3: Dallas 2, St. Louis 1

Sunday, May 5: St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Tuesday, May 7: St. Louis 2, Dallas 1, 2OT

San Jose 4, Colorado 3

Friday, April 26: San Jose 5, Colorado 2

Sunday, April 28: Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Tuesday, April 30: San Jose 4, Colorado 2

Thursday, May 2: Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Saturday, May 4: San Jose 2, Colorado 1

Monday, May 6: Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Wednesday, May 8: San Jose 3, Colorado 2

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston 2, Carolina 0

Thursday, May 9: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Sunday, May 12: Boston 6, Carolina 2

Tuesday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 16: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 18: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

x-Monday, May 20: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 22: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
San Jose 1, St. Louis 1

Saturday, May 11: San Jose 6, St. Louis 3

Monday, May 13: St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday, May 15: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 17: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 21: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 23: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

