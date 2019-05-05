NHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3
Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1
Sunday, April 14: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday, April 16: Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1
Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1
Monday, April 15: Toronto 3, Boston 2
Wednesday, April 17: Boston 6, Toronto 4
Friday, April 19: Toronto 2, Boston 1
Sunday, April 21: Boston 4, Toronto 2
Tuesday, April 23: Boston 5, Toronto 1
Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2
Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT
Monday, April 15: Carolina 5, Washington 0
Thursday, April 18: Carolina 2, Washington 1
Saturday, April 20: Washington 6, Carolina 0
Monday, April 22: Carolina 5, Washington 2
Wednesday, April 24: Carolina 4, Washington 3, 2OT
|New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 0
Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1
Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2
Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT
Monday, April 15: Nashville 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday, April 17: Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Saturday, April 20: Dallas 5, Nashville 3
Monday, April 22: Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT
Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1
Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3
Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3
Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Thursday, April 18: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2
Saturday, April 20: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2
Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0
Saturday, April 13: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT
Monday, April 15: Colorado 6, Calgary 2
Wednesday, April 17: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT
Friday, April 19: Colorado 5, Calgary 1
Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3
Sunday, April 14: Vegas 6, San Jose 3
Tuesday, April 16: Vegas 5, San Jose 0
Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Sunday, April 21: San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT
Tuesday, April 23: San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Columbus 3, Boston 2
Thursday, April 25: Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT
Saturday, April 27: Columbus 3, Boston 2, 2OT
Tuesday, April 30: Columbus 2, Boston 1
Thursday, May 2: Boston 4, Columbus 1
Saturday, May 4: Boston 4, Columbus 3
Monday, May 6: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 8: Columbus at Boston, TBA
|Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Friday, April 26: Carolina 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT
Sunday, April 28: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, May 1: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Friday, May 3: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Dallas 3, St. Louis 2
Thursday, April 25: St. Louis 3, Dallas 2
Saturday, April 27: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2
Monday, April 29: St. Louis 4, Dallas 3
Wednesday, May 1: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2
Friday, May 3: Dallas 2, St. Louis 1
Sunday, May 5: St. Louis at Dallas, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 7: Dallas at St. Louis, TBA
Friday, April 26: San Jose 5, Colorado 2
Sunday, April 28: Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Tuesday, April 30: San Jose 4, Colorado 2
Thursday, May 2: Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Saturday, May 4: San Jose 2, Colorado 1
Monday, May 6: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 8: Colorado at San Jose, TBA
