NHL Western Conference Champions

2018-19 — St. Louis Blues
2017-18 — Vegas Golden Knights
2016-17 — Nashville Predators
2015-16 — San Jose Sharks
2014-15 — Chicago Blackhawks
2013-24 — Los Angeles Kings
2012-13 — Chicago Blackhawks
2011-12 — Los Angeles Kings
2010-11 — Vancouver Canucks
2009-10 — Chicago Blackhawks
2008-09 — Detroit Red Wings
2007-08 — Detroit Red Wings
2006-07 — Anaheim Ducks
2005-06 — Edmonton Oilers
2004-05 — Lockout
2003-04 — Calgary Flames
2002-03 — Anaheim Mighty Ducks
2001-02 — Detroit Red Wings
2000-01 — Colorado Avalanche
1999-00 — Dallas Stars
1998-99 — Dallas Stars
1997-98 — Detroit Red Wings
1996-97 — Detroit Red Wings
1995-96 — Colorado Avalanche
1994-95 — Detroit Red Wings
1993-94 — Vancouver Canucks
1992-93 — Los Angeles Kings
1991-92 — Chicago Blackhawks
1990-91 — Minnesota North Stars
1989-90 — Edmonton Oilers
1988-89 — Calgary Flames
1987-88 — Edmonton Oilers
1986-87 — Edmonton Oilers
1985-86 — Calgary Flames
1984-85 — Edmonton Oilers
1983-84 — Edmonton Oilers
1982-83 — Edmonton Oilers
1981-82 — Vancouver Canucks
1980-81 — New York Islanders
1979-80 — Philadelphia Flyers
1978-79 — New York Islanders
1977-78 — New York Islanders
1976-77 — Philadelphia Flyers
1975-76 — Philadelphia Flyers
1974-75 — Philadelphia Flyers
1973-74 — Philadelphia Flyers
1972-73 — Chicago Blackhawks
1971-72 — Chicago Blackhawks
1970-71 — Chicago Blackhawks
1969-70 — St. Louis Blues
1968-69 — St. Louis Blues
1967-68 — Philadelphia Flyers
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.