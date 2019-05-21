NHL Western Conference Champions

2018-19 — St. Louis Blues

2017-18 — Vegas Golden Knights

2016-17 — Nashville Predators

2015-16 — San Jose Sharks

2014-15 — Chicago Blackhawks

2013-24 — Los Angeles Kings

2012-13 — Chicago Blackhawks

2011-12 — Los Angeles Kings

2010-11 — Vancouver Canucks

2009-10 — Chicago Blackhawks

2008-09 — Detroit Red Wings

2007-08 — Detroit Red Wings

2006-07 — Anaheim Ducks

2005-06 — Edmonton Oilers

2004-05 — Lockout

2003-04 — Calgary Flames

2002-03 — Anaheim Mighty Ducks

2001-02 — Detroit Red Wings

2000-01 — Colorado Avalanche

1999-00 — Dallas Stars

1998-99 — Dallas Stars

1997-98 — Detroit Red Wings

1996-97 — Detroit Red Wings

1995-96 — Colorado Avalanche

1994-95 — Detroit Red Wings

1993-94 — Vancouver Canucks

Campbell Conference

1992-93 — Los Angeles Kings

1991-92 — Chicago Blackhawks

1990-91 — Minnesota North Stars

1989-90 — Edmonton Oilers

1988-89 — Calgary Flames

1987-88 — Edmonton Oilers

1986-87 — Edmonton Oilers

1985-86 — Calgary Flames

1984-85 — Edmonton Oilers

1983-84 — Edmonton Oilers

1982-83 — Edmonton Oilers

1981-82 — Vancouver Canucks

1980-81 — New York Islanders

1979-80 — Philadelphia Flyers

1978-79 — New York Islanders

1977-78 — New York Islanders

1976-77 — Philadelphia Flyers

1975-76 — Philadelphia Flyers

1974-75 — Philadelphia Flyers

West Division

1973-74 — Philadelphia Flyers

1972-73 — Chicago Blackhawks

1971-72 — Chicago Blackhawks

1970-71 — Chicago Blackhawks

1969-70 — St. Louis Blues

1968-69 — St. Louis Blues

1967-68 — Philadelphia Flyers

