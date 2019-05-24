Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

May 24, 2019 9:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — After a tantrum in Italy last week, Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open on Friday.

The reason for the Australian player’s withdrawal was not immediately clear.

Last week at the Italian Open, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios was defaulted and fined during his second-round match after an outburst of rage. Trailing against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud, Kyrgios slammed his racket to the clay and kicked a water bottle. Then he picked up a white chair and flung it onto the court.

Kyrgios was fined and lost ATP points but escaped suspension and was expected to play in Paris.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

His withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open “sucks” when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.

In 2015, Kyrgios insulted Stan Wawrinka with crude remarks during a match in Montreal. He was fined $12,500 and given a suspended 28-day ban. He also attracted criticism for deciding not to play at the Olympics because of a spat with an Australian team official, and for firing back at retired players who have offered advice.

Kyrgios was due to start his Roland Garros campaign against Cameron Norrie of Britain in the first round.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.