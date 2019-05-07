Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for April 29-May 5

May 7, 2019 6:13 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 29 to May 5. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.5 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 11.8 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.7 million.

4. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.7 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 8.9 million.

6. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.1 million.

7. “Billboard Music Awards,” NBC, 8 million.

8. “Mom,” CBS, 7.89 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.6 million.

10. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.5 million.

11. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.3 million

12. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.24 million.

13. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, ABC, 7.23 million.

14. “NCIS: New Orleans, CBS, 7.2 million.

15. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7 million.

16. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 6.8

17. “Bull,” CBS, 6.5 million.

18. “Station 19,” ABC, 6.4 million.

19. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.3 million.

20. NBA Playoffs: Houston at Golden State, Turner, 6.2 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

