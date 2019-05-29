Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for May 20-26

May 29, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 20-26

Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 12 million.

2. “Live: All in the Family-The Jeffersons,” ABC, 10.4 million.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

3. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Portland, ESPN, 7.99 million.

4. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.97 million.

5. “Nightline: All in the Family-The Jeffersons,” ABC, 7.7 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.5 million.

7. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.49 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.4 million.

9. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC, 6.6 million.

10. NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee at Toronto, Turner, 6.4 million.

11. NBA Playoffs: Toronto at Milwaukee, Turner, 6.3 million.

12. “This Is Farrah Fawcett,” ABC, 5.8 million.

13. “The Big Bang Theory: The Special,” CBS, 5.7 million.

14. “Blood & Treasure,” CBS, 5.6 million.

15. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 5.57 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.4 million.

17. NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee at Toronto, Turner, 5.36 million.

18. “Young Sheldon: Special,” CBS, 5.3 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.9 million

20. “The Code,” CBS, 4.7 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal; Turner is owned by WarnerMedia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.