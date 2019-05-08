Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No-Hitters vs. Reds

May 8, 2019 2:13 am
 
May 7, 2019, Mike Fiers, Oakland, 2-0

April 21, 2016, Jake Arrieta, Chicago (NL), 16-0

Oct. 6, 2010, Roy Halladay, Philadelphia, 4-0, NLDS

June 23, 1971, Rick Wise, Philadelphia, 4-0

June 3, 1971, Ken Holtzman, Chicago (NL), 1-0

May 1, 1969, Don Wilson, Houston, 4-0

April 23, 1964, Ken Johnson, Houston, 0-1

Aug. 30, 1941, Lon Warneke, St. Louis, 2-0

April 30, 1940, Tex Carleton, Brooklyn, 3-0

May 8, 1907, Frank Pfeffer, Boston (NL), 6-0

