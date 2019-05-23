Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Korea urged by swim worlds organizers to send a team

May 23, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — With North Korea so far declining to send a team, organizers of the aquatics world championships in South Korea in July are urging a change of heart.

A joint declaration on Thursday by host city Gwangju and swimming world body FINA says “we earnestly desire the North Korean team to participate.”

The July 12-28 championships — in swimming, water polo, diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming, high diving — will confirm qualification places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When North Korea sent invited athletes and an official delegation to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, it fueled optimism in Olympic circles of future cooperation and a joint hosting bid for the 2032 Summer Games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

However, no North Korean has been entered for Gwangju ahead of a June 12 deadline.

FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu says “all channels remain open.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.