Not again! Yankees LHP Paxton exits with sore left knee

May 3, 2019 9:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — James Paxton became the latest New York Yankees player to get hurt, leaving his start against the Minnesota Twins after three innings because of soreness in his left knee.

The team says Paxton will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Already with 13 players on the injured list, the Yankees can only hope Paxton won’t be sidelined long, if at all. The oft-injured lefty, acquired from Seattle in an offseason trade to be a front-end starter, entered 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his first six outings for New York.

Paxton threw 32 of 64 pitches for strikes Friday on a nippy, 51-degree night. He exited leading 2-1 and was replaced by Jonathan Holder to begin the fourth.

