Novak Djokovic reaches 3rd round at Madrid Open

May 7, 2019 9:55 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

Djokovic broke Fritz’s serve once in the first set and twice in the second, conceding only one break opportunity at the “Magic Box.”

Djokovic is seeking his second title of the year, and third overall in Madrid. He began the year by winning the Australian Open.

Stan Wawrinka ended a three-match losing streak in Madrid by defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-3, while Brazil Open champion Guido Pella upset 12th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

On the women’s side, third-seeded Simona Halep defeated Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-1 in the second round.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

