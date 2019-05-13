NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through May 12, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Maximum Security (28) C 4-3-0-0 412 1 2. Omaha Beach (13) C 4-3-1-0 366 2 3. Country House (2) C 5-2-1-1 320 3 4. Code of Honor C 4-1-1-1 270 4 5. Tacitus C 3-2-0-1 260 5 6. Improbable C 3-0-2-0 193 7 7. Game Winner C 3-0-2-0 166 6 8. War of Will C 4-2-0-0 142 8 9. Serengeti Empress F 3-2-0-0 68 9 10. Roadster C 3-2-0-0 40 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Digital Age 29, Global Campaign 16, Alwaysmining 14, Bellafina 11, Vekoma 10, Haikal 8, Win Win Win 7, A Thread of Blue 6, Plus Que Parfait 5, Firenze Fire 3, Long Range Toddy 3, Master Fencer 3, Mr. Money 3, Anothertwistafate 2, By My Standards 2, Concrete Rose 2, Bourbon War 1, Cutting Humor 1, Newspaperofrecord 1, Owendale 1.

