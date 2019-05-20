NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through May 19. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Maximum Security (21) C 4-3-0-0 418 1 2. War of Will (18) C 5-3-0-0 411 8 3. Omaha Beach (6) C 4-3-1-0 340 2 4. Country House C 5-2-1-1 295 3 5. Tacitus C 3-2-0-1 254 5 6. Code of Honor C 4-1-1-1 244 4 7. Game Winner C 3-0-2-0 159 7 8. Serengeti Empress F 3-2-0-0 78 9 9. Owendale C 4-2-0-1 54 — 10. Improbable C 4-0-2-0 53 6

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Roadster 37, Global Campaign 33, Digital Age 26, Bellafina 9, Covfefe 9, Everfast 7, Mr. Money 7, A Thread of Blue 6, Haikal 6, Vekoma 6, By My Standards 3, Concrete Rose 3, Master Fencer 3, Firenze Fire 2, King for a Day 2, Mucho Gusto 2, Plus Que Parfait 2, Point of Honor 2, Warrior’s Charge 2, Long Range Toddy 1, Newspaperofrecord 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.