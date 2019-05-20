NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through May 19. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):
|
|S
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maximum Security (21)
|C
|4-3-0-0
|418
|1
|2. War of Will (18)
|C
|5-3-0-0
|411
|8
|3. Omaha Beach (6)
|C
|4-3-1-0
|340
|2
|4. Country House
|C
|5-2-1-1
|295
|3
|5. Tacitus
|C
|3-2-0-1
|254
|5
|6. Code of Honor
|C
|4-1-1-1
|244
|4
|7. Game Winner
|C
|3-0-2-0
|159
|7
|8. Serengeti Empress
|F
|3-2-0-0
|78
|9
|9. Owendale
|C
|4-2-0-1
|54
|—
|10. Improbable
|C
|4-0-2-0
|53
|6
Other Horses Receiving Votes: Roadster 37, Global Campaign 33, Digital Age 26, Bellafina 9, Covfefe 9, Everfast 7, Mr. Money 7, A Thread of Blue 6, Haikal 6, Vekoma 6, By My Standards 3, Concrete Rose 3, Master Fencer 3, Firenze Fire 2, King for a Day 2, Mucho Gusto 2, Plus Que Parfait 2, Point of Honor 2, Warrior’s Charge 2, Long Range Toddy 1, Newspaperofrecord 1.
