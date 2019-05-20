Listen Live Sports

NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

May 20, 2019 2:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through May 19. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (32) 5-H 3-3-0-0 416 1
2. McKinzie (6) 4-C 3-1-2-0 352 2
3. Gift Box (3) 6-H 1-1-0-0 286 3
4. Midnight Bisou 4-F 3-3-0-0 225 4
5. Mitole 4-C 3-3-0-0 221 5
6. World of Trouble 4-C 3-3-0-0 186 6
7. Catholic Boy 4-R 5-1-0-0 162
8. Monomoy Girl (2) 4-F 0-0-0-0 112 7
9. Thunder Snow (1) 5-H 1-1-0-0 84 9
10. Roy H 7-G 1-1-0-0 82 8

Other Horses Receiving Votes: City of Light (1) 56, X Y Jet 51, Maximum Security 43, War of Will 36, Coal Front 31, Channel Maker 25, Vasilika 18, Sistercharlie 12, Tenfold 12, Firenze Fire 11, Rushing Fall 7, Seeking the Soul 7, She’s a Julie 6, Gunnevera 5, Diversify 3, Omaha Beach 3, Prince Lucky 3, Serengeti Empress 3, Bellafina 2, Concrete Rose 2, Imprimis 2, Paradise Woods 2, Silver Dust 2, Beau Recall 1, Bravazo 1, Break Even 1, Delta Prince 1, Homerique 1, Mitchell Road 1, Tacitus 1.

