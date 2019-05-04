Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

May 4, 2019 2:19 am
 
DENVER (137)

Craig 2-8 0-0 4, Millsap 8-13 0-2 17, Jokic 13-25 3-5 33, Murray 14-32 2-2 34, Harris 6-12 0-0 13, Plumlee 0-1 3-3 3, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Barton 8-18 3-4 22, Beasley 3-6 3-4 11. Totals 54-119 14-20 137.

PORTLAND (140)

Harkless 6-14 2-3 15, Aminu 2-9 2-2 6, Kanter 8-16 1-1 18, Lillard 10-24 6-6 28, McCollum 16-39 5-6 41, Collins 3-7 1-1 8, Curry 1-6 2-2 5, Hood 6-8 5-7 19, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 52-124 24-28 140.

Denver 17 30 29 26 7 9 11 8—137
Portland 23 25 33 21 7 9 11 11—140

3-Point Goals_Denver 15-42 (Jokic 4-7, Murray 4-12, Barton 3-7, Beasley 2-5, Millsap 1-2, Harris 1-4, Morris 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Craig 0-3), Portland 12-42 (McCollum 4-11, Hood 2-3, Lillard 2-9, Kanter 1-1, Collins 1-3, Curry 1-5, Harkless 1-5, Aminu 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Denver 66 (Jokic 18), Portland 62 (Kanter 15). Assists_Denver 28 (Jokic 14), Portland 23 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_Denver 27, Portland 24. A_20,193 (19,393).

