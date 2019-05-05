Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

DENVER (116)

Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Millsap 6-10 7-8 21, Jokic 8-15 4-4 21, Murray 10-20 11-11 34, Harris 6-14 2-2 14, Plumlee 2-3 0-2 4, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 2-6 1-1 6, Barton 4-14 0-0 11. Totals 40-92 25-28 116.

PORTLAND (112)

Harkless 1-5 2-2 4, Aminu 6-10 6-7 19, Kanter 2-5 1-2 5, Lillard 9-22 8-11 28, McCollum 10-20 5-6 29, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 6-9 0-0 16, Hood 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 22-28 112.

Denver 29 28 27 32—116 Portland 33 30 14 35—112

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-25 (Murray 3-7, Barton 3-8, Millsap 2-3, Jokic 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Craig 1-2, Harris 0-2), Portland 12-28 (Curry 4-6, McCollum 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Hood 1-1, Aminu 1-4, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 12), Portland 43 (Kanter 10). Assists_Denver 21 (Jokic 11), Portland 18 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Portland 27. Technicals_Collins. A_20,146 (19,393).

