Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

May 5, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (116)

Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Millsap 6-10 7-8 21, Jokic 8-15 4-4 21, Murray 10-20 11-11 34, Harris 6-14 2-2 14, Plumlee 2-3 0-2 4, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 2-6 1-1 6, Barton 4-14 0-0 11. Totals 40-92 25-28 116.

PORTLAND (112)

Harkless 1-5 2-2 4, Aminu 6-10 6-7 19, Kanter 2-5 1-2 5, Lillard 9-22 8-11 28, McCollum 10-20 5-6 29, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 6-9 0-0 16, Hood 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 22-28 112.

Denver 29 28 27 32—116
Portland 33 30 14 35—112

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-25 (Murray 3-7, Barton 3-8, Millsap 2-3, Jokic 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Craig 1-2, Harris 0-2), Portland 12-28 (Curry 4-6, McCollum 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Hood 1-1, Aminu 1-4, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 12), Portland 43 (Kanter 10). Assists_Denver 21 (Jokic 11), Portland 18 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Portland 27. Technicals_Collins. A_20,146 (19,393).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.