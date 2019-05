NYC FC-Fire, Sums

By The Associated Press

New York City 1 0—1 Chicago 1 0—1

First half_1, Chicago, Sapong, 5 (Bronico), 28th minute; 2, New York City, Mitrita, 3 (Moralez), 40th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, David Ousted.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Ring, 53rd; Tajouri, 90th. Chicago, Katai, 80th; Edwards, 90th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Chris Elliott; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_10,986.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Ebenezer Ofori, 66th), James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Alexandru Mitrita (Ismael Tajouri, 90th), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha; Heber (Valentin Castellanos, 78th).

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico (Fabian Herbers, 57th), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Nemanja Nikolic, 78th), Aleksandar Katai (Cristian Martinez, 88th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Raheem Edwards, C.J. Sapong.

