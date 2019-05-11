Listen Live Sports

NYC FC-Galaxy, Sums

May 11, 2019 6:28 pm
 
New York City 2 0—2
Los Angeles 0 0—0

First half_1, New York City, Heber, 3, 44th minute; 2, New York City, Moralez, 2 (penalty kick), 45th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Johnson, 87th. Los Angeles, Carrasco, 79th; Ibrahimovic, 87th; Corona, 90th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Felisha Mariscal; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_22,806.

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Sebastien Ibeagha, 74th), James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Maxi Moralez (Keaton Parks, 76th), Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha; Heber, Ismael Tajouri (Alexandru Mitrita, 65th).

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Daniel Steres; Servando Carrasco (Emil Cuello, 82nd), Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Diedie Traore (Emmanuel Boateng, 45th); Uriel Antuna (Chris Pontius, 71st), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

