Odorizzi, two more homers give Twins 7-0 win over White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each hit three-run homers as the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 7-0 win on Sunday.

Odorizzi (7-2) won his seventh straight decision and finished without allowing a run for the fifth time in his past six starts. He combined with four relievers for Minnesota’s sixth shutout of the season.

The Twins have won 11 of their past 12 games and swept a series for the seventh time this season. They swept eight series all of last season.

Rosario hit his 16th home run, which is second in the American League to Houston’s George Springer, to cap a four-run third inning against Chicago starter Dylan Covey. Kepler’s 12th home run came in the seventh, traveling an estimated 429 feet off the new wall of juniper bushes in center field.

Advertisement

Minnesota’s hit a majors-best 104 home runs this season and has the top home run differential at plus-43.

Covey (0-4) allowed four runs in six innings on three hits and two walks.

The Twins’ surge to the best record in the majors has been powered by the best offense in baseball, but Odorizzi and the team’s starters have done their part. Minnesota entered the day with a 3.57 ERA from its starters, the third-best mark in the majors.

Odorizzi has given up three runs in his past 35 2/3 innings for a 0.76 ERA and he’s struck out 38 batters over that span. In six starts at home this season, the right-hander has given up five runs in 36 1/3 innings.

He retired the final eight batters he faced, striking out six of them, but was pulled with one out in the sixth with 93 pitches. Odorizzi struck out nine batters.

The White Sox tied a season high with 16 strikeouts and were outscored 26-5 in the three-game series.

GET TO KNOW THEM

Minnesota’s success didn’t translate much to Target Field attendance in the early going, possibly due to unseasonably cool weather. A return home after a strong West Coast road trip coupled with warmer temperatures brought the fans out for the weekend series.

Sunday marked the team’s second straight sellout and second since Opening Day. It’s the first time Minnesota has had back-to-back sellouts since June 20-21, 2015 against the Chicago Cubs. The crowd of 39,913 was the most at Target Field since Opening Day 2016. The Twins reported walk-up sales of 2,593 on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was a late scratch from the lineup for the second straight day as he deals with a laceration on his right hand and right wrist soreness. Anderson was hit in the hand by a pitch on Friday. He said prior to the game that he was ready to go but was later scratched. . OF Leury García was also a late scratch on Sunday due to right shoulder soreness.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Ivan Nová (3-4, 6.96 ERA) starts Monday as Chicago returns home against Kansas City. Nová is 0-2 and has allowed 20 earned runs in 11 innings pitched at home this season. He’s coming off a win at Houston when he gave up three runs in seven innings. The Royals counter with RHP Homer Bailey (4-5, 6.13).

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.43) draws the start Monday as Minnesota opens a two-game series with Milwaukee, which sends LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 2.39) to the mound. Pineda has won his last two starts and has three quality starts in a row, giving up three runs in each start over that span.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.