Ohio State beats Gophers 8-6 to reach B10 championship game

May 26, 2019 3:35 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brady Cherry homered during a four-run fourth inning and Ohio State held on to beat Minnesota 8-6 Sunday and reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The semifinal was postponed until Sunday because the length of games Saturday would have pushed the start time past the Big Ten’s 11 p.m. curfew.

The seventh-seeded Buckeyes (34-25) play fifth-seeded Nebraska for the title late Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State built an 8-1 lead over Minnesota before the Gophers’ five-run seventh inning, highlighted by Jordan Kozicky’s two-run homer. Andrew Magno held the Gophers (29-27) without a hit over the last 2 1/3 innings for his third save of the tournament and 13th of the season.

Ohio State starter Seth Lonsway (8-4) allowed one run in four innings. Minnesota starter Patrick Fredrickson (2-5) lasted 3 1/3 innings.

