Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State hoops adds California transfer Justin Sueing

May 22, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State basketball program is adding California’s leading scorer Justin Sueing to the team.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Honolulu, Hawaii, will have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules. Ohio State said Wednesday he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020-21.

Sueing averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who finished 8-23 last season.

The poor finish cost California coach Wyking Jones his job after two seasons. Former Nevada and Georgia coach Mark Fox was hired in March. Sueing decided to transfer and visited Columbus this month.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.