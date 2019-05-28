Listen Live Sports

Texas eliminates Oklahoma State in NCAAs

May 28, 2019 9:32 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Steven Chervony of Texas made a 15-foot birdie putt to extend the decisive match and won on the next hole to eliminate top-seeded Oklahoma State and send the Longhorns into the NCAA championship match against Stanford.

It was the third time Oklahoma State had been the No. 1 seed and failed to win the NCAA title.

Stanford advanced with a 3-2 victory over Vanderbilt and will play for its first national title since 2007. Stanford is in the championship match for the first time since the NCAA switched to match play in 2009.

Oklahoma State had been so dominant at Blessing Golf Club that it earned the No. 1 seed by 31 shots over Vanderbilt, and then won four out of five matches in winning the quarterfinal match against SMU.

