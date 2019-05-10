Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oklahoma State, Tulsa agree to 8-year football series

May 10, 2019 4:00 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State and Tulsa have agreed to an eight-year football series.

According to Friday’s announcement, Tulsa will host in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, while Oklahoma State will host in the odd years of 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

The teams are scheduled to play this September in Tulsa, and Oklahoma State is set to host in 2020 and 2021.

The schools are just 72 miles apart. The teams first played in 1914 and have met 72 times. Oklahoma State leads the series 40-27-5 and has won the past six meetings.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

