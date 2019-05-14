Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic cycling champ Sanchez accepts doping sanction

May 14, 2019 5:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Former Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez has accepted a two-year doping ban from cycling.

The International Cycling Union says it reached a deal with the Spanish rider, who presented evidence that his failed drug test in 2017 was the result of taking a contaminated supplement.

The UCI “accepted the likelihood” this was the source of his positive test for the banned substance GHRP-2, which can stimulate the body to produce growth hormone.

The 41-year-old Sanchez has been on provisional suspension since 2017, so his two-year ban will end on Aug. 16.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

As well as winning the Olympic road race gold medal in 2008, Sanchez won the King of the Mountains title for best climber at the 2011 Tour de France.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.