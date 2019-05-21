Listen Live Sports

Olympic marathon silver medalist Kirwa positive for doping

May 21, 2019
 
MONACO (AP) — Olympic women’s marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa has been sent a “notice of allegation” pending a disciplinary case.

The Kenya-born Kirwa switched to run for Bahrain in 2013. She then won the 2014 Asian Games marathon and took bronze in the 2015 world championships.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Kirwa was second behind Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, who was later caught doping and lying to investigators.

Sumgong is now serving an eight-year ban but has kept her Olympic title.

The AIU says Kirwa tested positive for the endurance boosting hormone EPO, the same substance used by Sumgong.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

