Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Only 9 professionals in Argentina’s women’s World Cup squad

May 22, 2019 4:45 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has included 14 players from its domestic amateur league in its squad for the Women’s World Cup.

Coach Carlos Borrelo also called up nine professional players from foreign clubs for the country’s first Women’s World Cup in 12 years. Argentina has never won a game at the tournament, losing all its matches the previous two times it qualified, in 2003 and 2007.

Argentina’s women’s soccer league will become professional after the tournament in France.

The most recognizable players of the team are captain and midfielder Estefani Banini, who plays for Spain’s Levante, and striker Soledad Jaimes, who won the women’s Champions League with Lyon.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Gabriela Garton (Sol de Mayo), Solana Pereyra (UAI Urquiza).

Defenders: Virginia Gomez (Rosario Central), Adriana Sachs (UAI Urquiza), Gabriela Chavez (River Plate), Agustina Barroso (Madrid CFF), Natalie Juncos (free agent), Aldana Cometti (Sevilla), Eliana Stabile (Boca Juniors).

Midfielders: Miriam Mayorga (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benitez (Boca Juniors), Dalila Ippolito (River Plate), Estefania Banini (Levante), Vanesa Santana (Logrono), Ruth Bravo (Tacon, Spain) Mariela Coronel (Granada).

Strikers: Mariana Larroquette, Belén Potassa , Milagros Menendez (UAI Urquiza), Florencia Bonsegundo (Huelva), Yael Oviedo (Rayo Vallecano), Soledad Jaimes (Lyon).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.