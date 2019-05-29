Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oregon parts with baseball coach George Horton

May 29, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and longtime baseball coach George Horton have mutually agreed to part after 11 seasons at the school.

The school announced the sides agreed not to exercise a one-year contract option for the 2020 season. Horton says it was “not an easy decision but I believe it to be the best at this point of my career.”

Horton, 65, arrived in Eugene in 2007 and was charged with restarting the Ducks’ baseball program two years later after more than two decades when the program was dormant. He went 373-278-1 in his 11 seasons in charge, leading the Ducks to five NCAA regionals and one super regional appearance.

But Oregon struggled in recent years. Oregon finished no higher than eighth in the Pac-12 standings in the past four seasons and had a losing record in conference play in each year.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Horton arrived at Oregon after serving as the head coach at Cal State Fullerton, where he led the Titans to a national title in 2004.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.