Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 3, Rays 0

May 4, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 0 2 0
Choi dh 3 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 1
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr 3b 2 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0
M.Perez c 2 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 3 1 2 0
Wynns c 3 0 1 0
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 30 3 7 2
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 101 100 00x—3

E_Adames (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Av.Garcia (7), M.Perez (5), Villar (9), S.Wilkerson (2). HR_Smith Jr. (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Chirinos L,4-1 7 1-3 7 3 3 1 3
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Bundy W,1-4 7 1-3 3 0 0 1 4
Armstrong H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Bundy (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

Advertisement

T_2:19. A_15,241 (45,971).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.