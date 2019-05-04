Orioles 3, Rays 0

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 0 2 0 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 1 N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 2 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 3 1 2 0 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 30 3 7 2

Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 Baltimore 101 100 00x—3

E_Adames (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Av.Garcia (7), M.Perez (5), Villar (9), S.Wilkerson (2). HR_Smith Jr. (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Chirinos L,4-1 7 1-3 7 3 3 1 3 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Bundy W,1-4 7 1-3 3 0 0 1 4 Armstrong H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Givens S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Bundy (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:19. A_15,241 (45,971).

