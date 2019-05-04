Orioles 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|101
|100
|00x—3
E_Adames (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Av.Garcia (7), M.Perez (5), Villar (9), S.Wilkerson (2). HR_Smith Jr. (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Chirinos L,4-1
|7
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Alvarado
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,1-4
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Armstrong H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens S,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Bundy (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:19. A_15,241 (45,971).
