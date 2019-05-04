Orioles 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Robertson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|1
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|101
|100
|00x—3
|7
|0
E_Adames (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Garcia (7), Perez (5), Villar (9), Wilkerson (2). HR_Smith Jr. (6), off Chirinos. RBIs_Villar (12), Smith Jr. (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (B.Lowe, N.Lowe, Perez); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Wilkerson). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Choi, Kiermaier, Smith Jr.. GIDP_N.Lowe, Adames, Mancini, Smith Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Adames, N.Lowe), (Robertson, B.Lowe, N.Lowe); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Martin, Davis).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, L, 4-1
|7
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|93
|3.52
|Alvarado
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.32
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 1-4
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|5.30
|Armstrong, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|9.53
|Givens, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. HBP_Bundy (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:19. A_15,241 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.