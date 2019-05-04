Listen Live Sports

Orioles 3, Rays 0

May 4, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .309
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Choi dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Garcia rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Robertson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .172
Perez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 28 0 3 0 2 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .273
Mancini rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .336
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .298
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Wilkerson cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .091
Totals 30 3 7 2 1 4
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 3 1
Baltimore 101 100 00x—3 7 0

E_Adames (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Garcia (7), Perez (5), Villar (9), Wilkerson (2). HR_Smith Jr. (6), off Chirinos. RBIs_Villar (12), Smith Jr. (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (B.Lowe, N.Lowe, Perez); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Wilkerson). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Choi, Kiermaier, Smith Jr.. GIDP_N.Lowe, Adames, Mancini, Smith Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Adames, N.Lowe), (Robertson, B.Lowe, N.Lowe); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Martin, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, L, 4-1 7 1-3 7 3 3 1 3 93 3.52
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.32
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 1-4 7 1-3 3 0 0 1 4 96 5.30
Armstrong, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 9.53
Givens, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. HBP_Bundy (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:19. A_15,241 (45,971).

