Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

May 6, 2019 9:58 pm
 
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 1 1 4
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez lf 4 0 0 0 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0
Devers dh 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0
C.Vazqz c 3 1 2 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 0
Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 1 2 0
E.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 0 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 4 8 4
Boston 000 010 000—1
Baltimore 040 000 00x—4

E_R.Ruiz (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_C.Vazquez (4), Severino (2). HR_Villar (4). SF_E.Nunez (1). S_Ri.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Smith L,0-1 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 3
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Weber 4 3 0 0 0 4
Baltimore
Means W,4-3 7 3 1 1 0 4
Fry H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens S,4-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Weber (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:39. A_11,042 (45,971).

