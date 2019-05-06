Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 1 1 4 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 4 0 0 0 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 Devers dh 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 C.Vazqz c 3 1 2 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 0 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 1 2 0 E.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 4 8 4

Boston 000 010 000—1 Baltimore 040 000 00x—4

E_R.Ruiz (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_C.Vazquez (4), Severino (2). HR_Villar (4). SF_E.Nunez (1). S_Ri.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Smith L,0-1 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Weber 4 3 0 0 0 4 Baltimore Means W,4-3 7 3 1 1 0 4 Fry H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Givens S,4-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Weber (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:39. A_11,042 (45,971).

