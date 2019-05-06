Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|Baltimore
|040
|000
|00x—4
E_R.Ruiz (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_C.Vazquez (4), Severino (2). HR_Villar (4). SF_E.Nunez (1). S_Ri.Martin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Smith L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Hembree
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Baltimore
|Means W,4-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Fry H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens S,4-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Weber (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:39. A_11,042 (45,971).
