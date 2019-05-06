Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Devers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|E.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.273
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|040
|000
|00x—4
|8
|1
E_Ruiz (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vazquez (4), Severino (2). HR_Villar (4), off Smith. RBIs_E.Nunez (9), Villar 4 (16). SF_E.Nunez. S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Betts); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Mancini, Severino 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pearce, Bradley Jr., Martin.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|70
|8.31
|Hembree
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|Weber
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 4-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|96
|2.48
|Fry, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.77
|Givens, S, 4-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Weber (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:39. A_11,042 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.