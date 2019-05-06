Listen Live Sports

Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

May 6, 2019 9:58 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Devers dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Vazquez c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .267
Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
E.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .189
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Totals 30 1 3 1 0 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .273
Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .328
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .243
Wilkerson cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .175
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Totals 31 4 8 4 2 7
Boston 000 010 000—1 3 0
Baltimore 040 000 00x—4 8 1

E_Ruiz (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vazquez (4), Severino (2). HR_Villar (4), off Smith. RBIs_E.Nunez (9), Villar 4 (16). SF_E.Nunez. S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Betts); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Mancini, Severino 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pearce, Bradley Jr., Martin.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 70 8.31
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86
Weber 4 3 0 0 0 4 55 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 4-3 7 3 1 1 0 4 96 2.48
Fry, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.77
Givens, S, 4-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Weber (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:39. A_11,042 (45,971).

