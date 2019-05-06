Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Devers dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Vazquez c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111 E.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .189 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Totals 30 1 3 1 0 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .273 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .328 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .243 Wilkerson cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .175 Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Totals 31 4 8 4 2 7

Boston 000 010 000—1 3 0 Baltimore 040 000 00x—4 8 1

E_Ruiz (3). LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vazquez (4), Severino (2). HR_Villar (4), off Smith. RBIs_E.Nunez (9), Villar 4 (16). SF_E.Nunez. S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Betts); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Mancini, Severino 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pearce, Bradley Jr., Martin.

Advertisement

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 70 8.31 Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86 Weber 4 3 0 0 0 4 55 0.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 4-3 7 3 1 1 0 4 96 2.48 Fry, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.77 Givens, S, 4-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Weber (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:39. A_11,042 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.