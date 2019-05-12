Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Orioles 5, Angels 1

May 12, 2019 7:08 pm
 
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher lf 4 0 0 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 0
Trout cf 2 1 1 1 Smth Jr lf 4 1 2 2
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 Mancini rf 5 0 1 0
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0
K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf 3 1 1 1
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Cozart 3b 2 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0
L Stlla 2b 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 1 1 1
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 33 5 9 5
Los Angeles 001 000 000—1
Baltimore 022 001 00x—5

E_Alberto (4), Severino (2), Bour (1). DP_Baltimore 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 12. 2B_K.Smith (5). HR_Trout (9), Smith Jr. (8), C.Davis (5), S.Wilkerson (3), Severino (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning L,1-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 4 6
Ramirez 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 2 0
Baltimore
Means W,5-3 6 4 1 1 3 4
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Means, Canning, Ramirez, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:08. A_16,387 (45,971).

