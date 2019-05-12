Orioles 5, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.283
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Cozart 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|La Stella 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Mancini rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.189
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Severino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|8
|8
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|022
|001
|00x—5
|9
|2
a-popped out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Bour (1), Alberto (4), Severino (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 12. 2B_Smith (5). HR_Trout (9), off Means; Davis (5), off Canning; Wilkerson (3), off Canning; Smith Jr. (8), off Canning; Severino (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Trout (25), Smith Jr. 2 (27), Davis (17), Wilkerson (6), Severino (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Calhoun, Bour); Baltimore 8 (Smith Jr., Mancini, Ruiz 2, Wilkerson 3, Alberto). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 8.
GIDP_Simmons 2, Pujols.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|101
|5.65
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|39
|3.00
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.00
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|2.25
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 5-3
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|110
|2.33
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.31
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.23
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. WP_Means, Canning, Ramirez, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:08. A_16,387 (45,971).
