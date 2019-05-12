Orioles 5, Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Trout cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .283 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .296 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .165 Cozart 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .136 La Stella 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Totals 29 1 4 1 4 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .261 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .286 Mancini rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .189 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .244 Wilkerson cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .221 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Severino c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .246 Totals 33 5 9 5 8 8

Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 4 1 Baltimore 022 001 00x—5 9 2

a-popped out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Bour (1), Alberto (4), Severino (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 12. 2B_Smith (5). HR_Trout (9), off Means; Davis (5), off Canning; Wilkerson (3), off Canning; Smith Jr. (8), off Canning; Severino (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Trout (25), Smith Jr. 2 (27), Davis (17), Wilkerson (6), Severino (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Calhoun, Bour); Baltimore 8 (Smith Jr., Mancini, Ruiz 2, Wilkerson 3, Alberto). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 8.

GIDP_Simmons 2, Pujols.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, L, 1-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 4 6 101 5.65 Ramirez 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 39 3.00 Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 6.00 Garcia 1 1 0 0 2 0 18 2.25 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 5-3 6 4 1 1 3 4 110 2.33 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.31 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.23 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.89

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. WP_Means, Canning, Ramirez, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:08. A_16,387 (45,971).

