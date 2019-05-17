Orioles 5, Indians 1

Baltimore Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 4 1 1 3 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 1 2 2 Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Bauers dh 3 0 1 1 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 Luplow rf 4 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 1 2 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 M.Frman ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 32 1 3 1

Baltimore 003 100 010—5 Cleveland 010 000 000—1

E_Villar 2 (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smith Jr. (10), Mancini (14), S.Wilkerson (5), R.Nunez (6), R.Ruiz (4). HR_Villar (5), S.Wilkerson (4). SB_Ramirez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy W,2-5 5 2-3 3 1 0 3 7 Kline H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Rodriguez L,1-3 6 2-3 7 4 4 1 5 Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kline pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:54. A_22,999 (35,225).

