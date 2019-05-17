Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Indians 1

May 17, 2019 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 4 1 1 3 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0
Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs cf 4 1 2 2 Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0
R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Bauers dh 3 0 1 1
R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 Luplow rf 4 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 1 2 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0
M.Frman ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 32 1 3 1
Baltimore 003 100 010—5
Cleveland 010 000 000—1

E_Villar 2 (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smith Jr. (10), Mancini (14), S.Wilkerson (5), R.Nunez (6), R.Ruiz (4). HR_Villar (5), S.Wilkerson (4). SB_Ramirez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy W,2-5 5 2-3 3 1 0 3 7
Kline H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Rodriguez L,1-3 6 2-3 7 4 4 1 5
Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kline pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

T_2:54. A_22,999 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.