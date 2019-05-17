Orioles 5, Indians 1

|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|100
|010—5
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Villar 2 (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smith Jr. (10), Mancini (14), S.Wilkerson (5), R.Nunez (6), R.Ruiz (4). HR_Villar (5), S.Wilkerson (4). SB_Ramirez (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,2-5
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Kline H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Rodriguez L,1-3
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Olson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kline pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:54. A_22,999 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.