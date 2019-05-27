Orioles 5, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .207 Stewart lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .274 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Dixon 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .313 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .176 2-Lugo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Greiner c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .182 1-Beckham pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .203 Totals 35 3 8 3 3 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .302 Villar 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .257 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Nunez dh 4 2 1 2 0 0 .237 Severino c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .270 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Wilkerson rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Totals 30 5 7 4 3 6

Detroit 010 110 000—3 8 2 Baltimore 202 000 10x—5 7 1

1-ran for Greiner in the 9th. 2-ran for Harrison in the 9th.

E_Norris (1), Rodriguez (6), Broxton (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Castellanos 2 (17), Dixon (5), Alberto (5). HR_Nunez (13), off Norris; Villar (7), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castellanos (19), Greiner (11), Jones (13), Villar (25), Nunez 2 (31), Severino (13). SB_Broxton (5). SF_Severino. S_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Stewart 2, Cabrera, Jones); Baltimore 4 (Alberto 2, Villar 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Martin. FIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Wilkerson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 2-3 5 2-3 6 4 2 3 5 100 4.18 Alcantara 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 20 5.11 Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.14 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa 4 5 2 2 1 4 85 5.40 Straily, W, 2-4 4 3 1 1 1 4 57 8.38 Armstrong, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.52

Straily pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-0, Armstrong 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:55. A_18,004 (45,971).

