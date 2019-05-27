Orioles 5, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Stewart lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Dixon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|2-Lugo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|1-Beckham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Nunez dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wilkerson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|3
|6
|Detroit
|010
|110
|000—3
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|10x—5
|7
|1
1-ran for Greiner in the 9th. 2-ran for Harrison in the 9th.
E_Norris (1), Rodriguez (6), Broxton (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Castellanos 2 (17), Dixon (5), Alberto (5). HR_Nunez (13), off Norris; Villar (7), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castellanos (19), Greiner (11), Jones (13), Villar (25), Nunez 2 (31), Severino (13). SB_Broxton (5). SF_Severino. S_Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Stewart 2, Cabrera, Jones); Baltimore 4 (Alberto 2, Villar 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Martin. FIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Wilkerson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|2
|3
|5
|100
|4.18
|Alcantara
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.11
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.14
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|85
|5.40
|Straily, W, 2-4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|57
|8.38
|Armstrong, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.52
Straily pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-0, Armstrong 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:55. A_18,004 (45,971).
