Orioles 5, Tigers 3

Detroit Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodrum 1b 5 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 C.Stwrt lf 5 1 1 0 Villar 2b 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 1 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 2 1 2 Ro.Rdri ss 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 0 0 1 Dixon 3b 3 2 1 0 Smth Jr lf 3 0 0 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 3 0 1 0 Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 D.Lugo pr 0 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs rf 3 0 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 2 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 G.Bckhm pr 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1 Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 30 5 7 4

Detroit 010 110 000—3 Baltimore 202 000 10x—5

E_Broxton (1), Norris (1), Ro.Rodriguez (6). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Castellanos 2 (17), Dixon (5), Alberto (5). HR_Villar (7), R.Nunez (13). SB_Broxton (5). SF_Severino (1). S_Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Norris L,2-3 5 2-3 6 4 2 3 5 Alcantara 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Ynoa 4 5 2 2 1 4 Straily W,2-4 4 3 1 1 1 4 Armstrong S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

Straily pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:55. A_18,004 (45,971).

