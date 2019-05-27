Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Tigers 3

May 27, 2019 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum 1b 5 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0
C.Stwrt lf 5 1 1 0 Villar 2b 3 1 1 1
Cstllns rf 4 0 2 1 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 2 1 2
Ro.Rdri ss 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 0 0 1
Dixon 3b 3 2 1 0 Smth Jr lf 3 0 0 0
J.Hrrsn 2b 3 0 1 0 Broxton cf 4 0 1 0
D.Lugo pr 0 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs rf 3 0 1 0
Greiner c 3 0 2 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0
G.Bckhm pr 0 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 30 5 7 4
Detroit 010 110 000—3
Baltimore 202 000 10x—5

E_Broxton (1), Norris (1), Ro.Rodriguez (6). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Castellanos 2 (17), Dixon (5), Alberto (5). HR_Villar (7), R.Nunez (13). SB_Broxton (5). SF_Severino (1). S_Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris L,2-3 5 2-3 6 4 2 3 5
Alcantara 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Ynoa 4 5 2 2 1 4
Straily W,2-4 4 3 1 1 1 4
Armstrong S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

Straily pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

Advertisement

T_2:55. A_18,004 (45,971).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.