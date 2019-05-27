Orioles 5, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodrum 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Ro.Rdri ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Dixon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Lugo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|Detroit
|010
|110
|000—3
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|10x—5
E_Broxton (1), Norris (1), Ro.Rodriguez (6). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Castellanos 2 (17), Dixon (5), Alberto (5). HR_Villar (7), R.Nunez (13). SB_Broxton (5). SF_Severino (1). S_Villar (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Alcantara
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Ynoa
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Straily W,2-4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Armstrong S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Straily pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:55. A_18,004 (45,971).
