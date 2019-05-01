Orioles 5, White Sox 4

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 L.Grcia cf-lf 5 2 0 0 Mancini rf 4 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 R.Nunez 1b 5 0 2 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 2 C.Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 0 1 Smth Jr dh 4 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 5 1 2 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 1 Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 0 Sverino c 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs lf 5 1 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 2 1 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 11 4 Totals 36 4 7 4

Baltimore 000 300 110—5 Chicago 103 000 000—4

E_J.Ruiz (1), J.McCann (1), Hess (1), R.Nunez (2), Alberto (3). LOB_Baltimore 13, Chicago 8. 2B_Villar 2 (8), Smith Jr. (8), Ri.Martin (2), J.Abreu (9). 3B_Ri.Martin (2). SB_S.Wilkerson (2). CS_J.Abreu (1). SF_Villar (1). S_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hess 4 1-3 4 4 1 2 4 Armstrong 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Kline W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Givens S,2-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Chicago Rodon 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 6 Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fulmer H,1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Fry BS,1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 Herrera L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Rodon, Kline.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:48.

