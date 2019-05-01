Orioles 5, White Sox 4

|Baltimore
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|L.Grcia cf-lf
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Smth Jr dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rickard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|110—5
|Chicago
|103
|000
|000—4
E_J.Ruiz (1), J.McCann (1), Hess (1), R.Nunez (2), Alberto (3). LOB_Baltimore 13, Chicago 8. 2B_Villar 2 (8), Smith Jr. (8), Ri.Martin (2), J.Abreu (9). 3B_Ri.Martin (2). SB_S.Wilkerson (2). CS_J.Abreu (1). SF_Villar (1). S_Severino (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kline W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens S,2-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Rodon
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fry BS,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Herrera L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Rodon, Kline.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:48.
