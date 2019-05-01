Listen Live Sports

Orioles 5, White Sox 4

May 1, 2019 8:12 pm
 
Baltimore Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 L.Grcia cf-lf 5 2 0 0
Mancini rf 4 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0
R.Nunez 1b 5 0 2 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 2
C.Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 0 1
Smth Jr dh 4 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0
Alberto 3b 5 1 2 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 1
Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 0
Sverino c 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0
S.Wlkrs lf 5 1 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 2 1 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 11 4 Totals 36 4 7 4
Baltimore 000 300 110—5
Chicago 103 000 000—4

E_J.Ruiz (1), J.McCann (1), Hess (1), R.Nunez (2), Alberto (3). LOB_Baltimore 13, Chicago 8. 2B_Villar 2 (8), Smith Jr. (8), Ri.Martin (2), J.Abreu (9). 3B_Ri.Martin (2). SB_S.Wilkerson (2). CS_J.Abreu (1). SF_Villar (1). S_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hess 4 1-3 4 4 1 2 4
Armstrong 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Kline W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Givens S,2-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Rodon 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 6
Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer H,1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Fry BS,1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 3
Herrera L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Rodon, Kline.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:48.

