Orioles 5, White Sox 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Mancini rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .342 Nunez 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Smith Jr. dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .275 Alberto 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .329 Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .191 Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Wilkerson lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .192 Martin ss 4 1 2 1 1 2 .183 Totals 37 5 11 4 6 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-lf 5 2 0 0 0 0 .271 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .312 Abreu 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .284 Alonso dh 4 1 0 1 0 2 .182 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .360 Delmonico lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .231 Engel cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Totals 36 4 7 4 3 10

Baltimore 000 300 110—5 11 3 Chicago 103 000 000—4 7 2

E_Hess (1), Nunez (2), Alberto (3), McCann (1), Ruiz (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, Chicago 8. 2B_Villar 2 (8), Smith Jr. (8), Martin (2), Abreu (9). 3B_Martin (2). RBIs_Villar (11), Smith Jr. (20), Wilkerson (2), Martin (2), Abreu 2 (26), Alonso (14), Delmonico (2). SB_Wilkerson (2). CS_Abreu (1). SF_Villar. S_Severino.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Villar 3, Nunez, Smith Jr., Wilkerson 2, Martin 2); Chicago 3 (Garcia, Anderson, Sanchez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Anderson, Sanchez.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess 4 1-3 4 4 1 2 4 96 5.34 Armstrong 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 10.80 Kline, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 3.60 Givens, S, 2-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 4.05 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 6 89 5.19 Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Fulmer, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 25 4.82 Fry, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 29 6.17 Herrera, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.93 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Kline 2-0, Givens 1-0, Marshall 1-0, Fry 3-0. WP_Rodon, Kline. PB_Severino (3).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:48.

