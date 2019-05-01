Orioles 5, White Sox 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.342
|Nunez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Davis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Rickard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.191
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Wilkerson lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.183
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|4
|6
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-lf
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|110—5
|11
|3
|Chicago
|103
|000
|000—4
|7
|2
E_Hess (1), Nunez (2), Alberto (3), McCann (1), Ruiz (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, Chicago 8. 2B_Villar 2 (8), Smith Jr. (8), Martin (2), Abreu (9). 3B_Martin (2). RBIs_Villar (11), Smith Jr. (20), Wilkerson (2), Martin (2), Abreu 2 (26), Alonso (14), Delmonico (2). SB_Wilkerson (2). CS_Abreu (1). SF_Villar. S_Severino.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Villar 3, Nunez, Smith Jr., Wilkerson 2, Martin 2); Chicago 3 (Garcia, Anderson, Sanchez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Nunez, Anderson, Sanchez.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|96
|5.34
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|10.80
|Kline, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|3.60
|Givens, S, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.05
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|89
|5.19
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Fulmer, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|4.82
|Fry, BS, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|29
|6.17
|Herrera, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.93
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_Kline 2-0, Givens 1-0, Marshall 1-0, Fry 3-0. WP_Rodon, Kline. PB_Severino (3).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:48.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.