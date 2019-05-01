Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, White Sox 4

May 1, 2019 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Mancini rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .342
Nunez 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Smith Jr. dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .275
Alberto 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .329
Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .191
Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Wilkerson lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .192
Martin ss 4 1 2 1 1 2 .183
Totals 37 5 11 4 6 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-lf 5 2 0 0 0 0 .271
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .312
Abreu 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .284
Alonso dh 4 1 0 1 0 2 .182
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .360
Delmonico lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Engel cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350
Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239
Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Totals 36 4 7 4 3 10
Baltimore 000 300 110—5 11 3
Chicago 103 000 000—4 7 2

E_Hess (1), Nunez (2), Alberto (3), McCann (1), Ruiz (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, Chicago 8. 2B_Villar 2 (8), Smith Jr. (8), Martin (2), Abreu (9). 3B_Martin (2). RBIs_Villar (11), Smith Jr. (20), Wilkerson (2), Martin (2), Abreu 2 (26), Alonso (14), Delmonico (2). SB_Wilkerson (2). CS_Abreu (1). SF_Villar. S_Severino.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Villar 3, Nunez, Smith Jr., Wilkerson 2, Martin 2); Chicago 3 (Garcia, Anderson, Sanchez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Anderson, Sanchez.

Advertisement
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess 4 1-3 4 4 1 2 4 96 5.34
Armstrong 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 10.80
Kline, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 3.60
Givens, S, 2-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 4.05
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon 3 2-3 5 3 3 2 6 89 5.19
Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Fulmer, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 25 4.82
Fry, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 29 6.17
Herrera, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.93
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Kline 2-0, Givens 1-0, Marshall 1-0, Fry 3-0. WP_Rodon, Kline. PB_Severino (3).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ben May; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:48.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.