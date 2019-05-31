Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 9, Giants 6

May 31, 2019 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242
b-Austin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Yastrzemski lf-rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .273
Posey c 4 1 2 1 1 0 .253
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Sandoval dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .287
Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213
Crawford ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .213
Pillar rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Duggar cf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .242
a-Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Totals 33 6 9 6 6 3
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .299
Villar 2b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .259
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .295
Nunez dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .244
Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .268
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Broxton cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .189
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 4 0 2 .257
Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Totals 31 9 9 9 5 6
San Francisco 510 000 000—6 9 2
Baltimore 620 000 10x—9 9 1

a-struck out for Duggar in the 8th. b-grounded out for Panik in the 8th.

E_Crawford (6), Duggar (3), Smith Jr. (4). LOB_San Francisco 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Severino (5). 3B_Yastrzemski (1). HR_Yastrzemski (1), off Cashner; Smith Jr. (10), off Pomeranz; Mancini (10), off Pomeranz; Nunez (14), off Dyson. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (3), Posey (17), Crawford (16), Duggar 2 (24), Mancini 2 (26), Nunez 2 (34), Severino (14), Smith Jr. 4 (35). SB_Villar 2 (9). CS_Alberto (0). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik 2); Baltimore 2 (Martin 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 4; Baltimore 4 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Broxton. GIDP_Posey, Belt, Mancini.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Panik, Belt); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Martin), (Villar, Mancini).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, L, 1-6 1 1-3 6 8 8 2 2 56 8.08
Rodriguez 4 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 81 4.34
Dyson 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.89
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.75
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 6-2 5 8 6 6 5 0 109 5.04
Fry, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.52
Givens, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.47
Bleier, S, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 7.42

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Rodriguez (Smith Jr.), Fry (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:09. A_17,545 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.