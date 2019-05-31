Orioles 9, Giants 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|b-Austin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Yastrzemski lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Sandoval dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Pillar rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|6
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Villar 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Nunez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Broxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.257
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|9
|5
|6
|San Francisco
|510
|000
|000—6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|620
|000
|10x—9
|9
|1
a-struck out for Duggar in the 8th. b-grounded out for Panik in the 8th.
E_Crawford (6), Duggar (3), Smith Jr. (4). LOB_San Francisco 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Severino (5). 3B_Yastrzemski (1). HR_Yastrzemski (1), off Cashner; Smith Jr. (10), off Pomeranz; Mancini (10), off Pomeranz; Nunez (14), off Dyson. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (3), Posey (17), Crawford (16), Duggar 2 (24), Mancini 2 (26), Nunez 2 (34), Severino (14), Smith Jr. 4 (35). SB_Villar 2 (9). CS_Alberto (0). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik 2); Baltimore 2 (Martin 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 4; Baltimore 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Broxton. GIDP_Posey, Belt, Mancini.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Panik, Belt); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Martin), (Villar, Mancini).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, L, 1-6
|1
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|2
|56
|8.08
|Rodriguez
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|81
|4.34
|Dyson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.89
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|6.75
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 6-2
|5
|8
|6
|6
|5
|0
|109
|5.04
|Fry, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.52
|Givens, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.47
|Bleier, S, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.42
Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Rodriguez (Smith Jr.), Fry (Belt).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:09. A_17,545 (45,971).
