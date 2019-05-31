Orioles 9, Giants 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242 b-Austin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Yastrzemski lf-rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .273 Posey c 4 1 2 1 1 0 .253 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Sandoval dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .287 Longoria 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213 Crawford ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .213 Pillar rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Duggar cf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .242 a-Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Totals 33 6 9 6 6 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .299 Villar 2b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .259 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .295 Nunez dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .244 Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .268 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Broxton cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .189 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 4 0 2 .257 Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Totals 31 9 9 9 5 6

San Francisco 510 000 000—6 9 2 Baltimore 620 000 10x—9 9 1

a-struck out for Duggar in the 8th. b-grounded out for Panik in the 8th.

E_Crawford (6), Duggar (3), Smith Jr. (4). LOB_San Francisco 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Severino (5). 3B_Yastrzemski (1). HR_Yastrzemski (1), off Cashner; Smith Jr. (10), off Pomeranz; Mancini (10), off Pomeranz; Nunez (14), off Dyson. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (3), Posey (17), Crawford (16), Duggar 2 (24), Mancini 2 (26), Nunez 2 (34), Severino (14), Smith Jr. 4 (35). SB_Villar 2 (9). CS_Alberto (0). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik 2); Baltimore 2 (Martin 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 4; Baltimore 4 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Broxton. GIDP_Posey, Belt, Mancini.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Panik, Belt); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Martin), (Villar, Mancini).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, L, 1-6 1 1-3 6 8 8 2 2 56 8.08 Rodriguez 4 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 81 4.34 Dyson 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.89 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.75 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 6-2 5 8 6 6 5 0 109 5.04 Fry, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.52 Givens, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.47 Bleier, S, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 7.42

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Rodriguez (Smith Jr.), Fry (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:09. A_17,545 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.