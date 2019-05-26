Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Orioles 9, Rockies 6

May 26, 2019 12:35 am
 
Baltimore Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b 5 1 1 1 Tapia lf 5 0 1 0
Villar 2b 5 2 3 3 Story ss 5 3 2 0
Mancini rf 4 1 2 0 Dahl rf 4 1 2 0
R.Nunez 1b 5 2 3 2 Arenado 3b 4 1 3 5
R.Ruiz 1b 0 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0
Sverino c 5 1 4 1 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0
Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 Desmond cf 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs lf 4 0 1 1 Innetta c 4 1 2 1
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 1 0 Freland p 2 0 0 0
Cashner p 3 1 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0
M.Cstro p 0 0 0 0 Bre.Rdg ph 1 0 0 0
Smth Jr ph 1 0 1 1 Oh p 0 0 0 0
Lucas p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 17 9 Totals 37 6 10 6
Baltimore 201 400 200—9
Colorado 103 011 000—6

DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (13), Mancini (17), Story (9), Arenado (14), Iannetta (6). HR_Villar (6), R.Nunez (12), Arenado (14), Iannetta (3). CS_S.Wilkerson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner W,5-2 5 8 5 5 0 5
Castro H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Lucas S,1-1 3 1 0 0 1 2
Colorado
Freeland L,2-6 4 10 7 7 1 2
Bettis 2 1 0 0 0 4
Oh 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
McGee 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:12. A_41,239 (50,398).

