Orioles 9, Rockies 6

|Baltimore
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Story ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|5
|R.Ruiz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|5
|1
|4
|1
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Innetta c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cashner p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.Rdg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|9
|17
|9
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Baltimore
|201
|400
|200—9
|Colorado
|103
|011
|000—6
DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (13), Mancini (17), Story (9), Arenado (14), Iannetta (6). HR_Villar (6), R.Nunez (12), Arenado (14), Iannetta (3). CS_S.Wilkerson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner W,5-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Castro H,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lucas S,1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-6
|4
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Bettis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Oh
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|McGee
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:12. A_41,239 (50,398).
