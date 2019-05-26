Orioles 9, Rockies 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Villar 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Nunez 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Ruiz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Severino c
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.175
|Wilkerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Cashner p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Lucas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|17
|9
|3
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Story ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.333
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Desmond cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.221
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Rodgers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|1
|9
|Baltimore
|201
|400
|200—9
|17
|0
|Colorado
|103
|011
|000—6
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Bettis in the 6th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-struck out for Estevez in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (13), Mancini (17), Story (9), Arenado (14), Iannetta (6). HR_Nunez (12), off Freeland; Villar (6), off Freeland; Arenado (14), off Cashner; Iannetta (3), off Castro. RBIs_Alberto (14), Villar 3 (23), Nunez 2 (28), Severino (12), Wilkerson (14), Smith Jr. (30), Arenado 5 (42), Iannetta (7). CS_Wilkerson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Wilkerson); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Freeland). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 14; Colorado 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dahl 2. GIDP_Mancini, Broxton.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Murphy), (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 5-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|91
|4.55
|Castro, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|7.40
|Lucas, S, 1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|3.48
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-6
|4
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|67
|6.71
|Bettis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|5.16
|Oh
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|10.57
|McGee
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.56
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-2.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:12. A_41,239 (50,398).
