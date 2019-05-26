Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Rockies 6

May 26, 2019 12:36 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Villar 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .251
Mancini rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .304
Nunez 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .238
Ruiz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Severino c 5 1 4 1 0 0 .276
Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .175
Wilkerson lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .245
Martin ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .171
Cashner p 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Lucas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 17 9 3 7
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Story ss 5 3 2 0 0 1 .277
Dahl rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308
Arenado 3b 4 1 3 5 0 0 .333
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207
McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Desmond cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .221
Iannetta c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Totals 37 6 10 6 1 9
Baltimore 201 400 200—9 17 0
Colorado 103 011 000—6 10 0

a-grounded out for Bettis in the 6th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-struck out for Estevez in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (13), Mancini (17), Story (9), Arenado (14), Iannetta (6). HR_Nunez (12), off Freeland; Villar (6), off Freeland; Arenado (14), off Cashner; Iannetta (3), off Castro. RBIs_Alberto (14), Villar 3 (23), Nunez 2 (28), Severino (12), Wilkerson (14), Smith Jr. (30), Arenado 5 (42), Iannetta (7). CS_Wilkerson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Wilkerson); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Freeland). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 14; Colorado 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dahl 2. GIDP_Mancini, Broxton.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Murphy), (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 5-2 5 8 5 5 0 5 91 4.55
Castro, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 7.40
Lucas, S, 1-1 3 1 0 0 1 2 45 3.48
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 2-6 4 10 7 7 1 2 67 6.71
Bettis 2 1 0 0 0 4 37 5.16
Oh 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 19 10.57
McGee 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.56

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:12. A_41,239 (50,398).

