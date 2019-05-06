Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles host the Red Sox after Bundy’s strong performance

May 6, 2019 3:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Boston Red Sox (17-18, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh A. Smith (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-3, 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 8-10 against AL East opponents. Baltimore’s team on-base percentage of .300 is last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with an OBP of .383.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are 9-11 on the road. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with a mark of .390. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 41 hits and is batting .336. Hanser Alberto has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with nine home runs and is batting .216. Michael Chavis is 14-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (left knee sprain), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.