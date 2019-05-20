Listen Live Sports

Orioles open 4-game series at home against Yankees

May 20, 2019 3:06 am
 
New York Yankees (28-17, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-31, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (3-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (3-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York meet to begin a four-game series.

The Orioles are 9-14 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .234 batting average. Trey Mancini leads the team with an average of .316.

The Yankees are 12-4 against teams from the AL East. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Gio Urshela with a mark of .396. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 25 RBIs and is batting .269. Mancini is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and has 20 RBIs. Brett Gardner is 6-for-31 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Masahiro Tanaka: day-to-day (shin), Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (groin), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

