Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles take 4-game slide into matchup with Angels

May 12, 2019 3:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Los Angeles Angels (19-20, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-26, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (1-3, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 5-15 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Dwight Smith Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.9 at-bats.

The Angels are 8-11 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 53 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with nine, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits and is batting .324. Jonathan Villar is 9-for-43 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Calhoun leads the Angels with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .485. Andrelton Simmons has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Angels: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.