Orlando City-Atlanta United, Sums

May 12, 2019 4:49 pm
 
Orlando 0 0—0
Atlanta 1 0—1

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 1 (Villalba), 14th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Parkhurst, 65th. Orlando, Jansson, 90th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Eric Boria; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_68,152.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Justin Meram, 90th), Gonzalo Martinez (Jeff Larentowicz, 76th), Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe, Hector Villalba (Brek Shea, 84th).

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Alex De John (Kyle Smith, 58th), Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Cristian Higuita (Josue Colman, 78th), Will Johnson, Sebastian Mendez; Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer (Chris Mueller, 64th).

