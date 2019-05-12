Orlando City-Atlanta United, Sums

|Orlando
|0
|0—0
|Atlanta
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 1 (Villalba), 14th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Parkhurst, 65th. Orlando, Jansson, 90th.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Eric Boria; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Tim Ford.
A_68,152.
___
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Justin Meram, 90th), Gonzalo Martinez (Jeff Larentowicz, 76th), Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe, Hector Villalba (Brek Shea, 84th).
Orlando_Brian Rowe; Alex De John (Kyle Smith, 58th), Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Cristian Higuita (Josue Colman, 78th), Will Johnson, Sebastian Mendez; Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer (Chris Mueller, 64th).
