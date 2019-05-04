Listen Live Sports

Osorio, Chapman lead Toronto FC over Orlando City 2-0

May 4, 2019 6:09 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapman scored second-half goals and Toronto FC beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday.

Osorio gave Toronto (5-2-1) the lead in the 65th minute, dribbling past Lamine Sané and cutting back to evade Oriol Rosell before curling home a right-footer into the side netting.

Chapman made it 2-0 in the 77th minute, bringing down Alejandro Pozuelo’s pass with an outstretched leg and finishing between goalkeeper Brian Rowe’s legs from a narrow angle.

Quentin Westberg had two saves for his first MLS shutout.

Rowe had seven saves for Orlando (3-4-3) for an MLS-leading 37 this season.

