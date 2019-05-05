Listen Live Sports

Ousted helps Fire hold on for 0-0 tie with LAFC

May 5, 2019 12:59 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Ousted had four saves for his second shutout of the season and the Chicago Fire held on for a 0-0 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Tyler Miller had one save for Los Angeles (7-1-3) for his fourth shutout.

Chicago (2-4-4) is winless in its last three games, but snapped a two-game losing streak.

LAFC had several chances, outshooting the Fire 22-9 — but couldn’t convert. Ousted went low to stop a shot by Christian Ramirez in the 18th minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye lofted a perfectly place entry to Steve Beitashour in the center of the area for a sliding left-footer that appeared to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute but a late offside flag went up.

LAFC is unbeaten with five wins in six home games this season.

