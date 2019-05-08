Listen Live Sports

Overwatch League bringing Grand Finals to Philadelphia

May 8, 2019 6:09 pm
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Overwatch League will host its second Grand Finals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 29.

Championship details were unveiled by the esports league Wednesday. OWL packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn for its inaugural two-night final last season, when the London Spitfire swept the Philadelphia Fusion.

The event will be livestreamed on Twitch and broadcast on ABC in the United States. The league also has broadcast and livestream deals in Canada, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Two clubs will compete for a share of the $1.7 million prize pool, with the winning team earning $1.1 million.

The Overwatch League is the first city-based, global professional esports leagues, with teams in Europe, North America and Asia.

More AP esports: https://apnews.com/Esports

