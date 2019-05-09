Owners of DQ’d Derby winner considering legal options

The owners of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security are evaluating their legal options after an appeal of the decision was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Gary and Mary West said in a statement Thursday that they believe with “a just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby.”

The colt crossed the finish line first only to be DQ’d and placed 17th for interference in the final turn Saturday.

The Wests say Maximum Security’s win “is clearly and convincingly supported by actual video of the race. Those same videos underscore why Maximum Security never should have been disqualified.”

It was the first DQ for interference by a winner in the Derby’s 145-year history.

