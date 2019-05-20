Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacquiao heading back to ring to fight unbeaten Thurman

May 20, 2019 3:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao will get back into the ring on July 20 to face unbeaten welterweight champion Keith Thurman in what could be a highlight fight of the summer.

Pacquiao, 40, dominated Adrian Broner to retain his portion of the welterweight title in January. He will take on Thurman for the WBA belt. Thurman outpointed Joselito Lopez in January.

The fight will be on Fox pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao has won titles in eight weight classes and has 61 wins in 70 fights. Thurman, 30, is 29-0 with 22 knockouts, but came off a 10 1-2-month layoff to beat Lopez.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Also on the card will be unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant against Mike Lee, who also is undefeated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.