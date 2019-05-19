Listen Live Sports

Paderborn joins Cologne in Bundesliga, Union misses chance

May 19, 2019 12:01 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Paderborn is back in the Bundesliga despite a 3-1 defeat at Dynamo Dresden as Union Berlin failed to take advantage in Germany’s second division on Sunday.

Union, which had been hoping for a favor from Dresden to enable it to overtake Paderborn in second place, was held at Bochum 2-2 and must be content with a two-leg playoff chance against Stuttgart to determine which side plays in the top flight next season. Stuttgart finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

Grischa Prömel and Joshua Mees scored late for Union after Bochum had a player sent off, but it wasn’t enough as the side based in Köpenick, Berlin finished behind Paderborn on goal difference.

Paderborn secured an automatic playoff place behind Cologne, which was already assured of finishing top of the division.

Paderborn spent one season in the Bundesliga in 2014-15, but was relegated after its top-flight debut season. It was then relegated from Germany’s second division the following season, but bounced after two seasons in the third division, and is now promoted again after one season in the second.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

